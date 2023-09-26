Ryan Powers will report to the company’s commercial insurance president Mike Foley. Credit: rafapress/ Shutterstock.com.

QBE North America has appointed Ryan Powers as its senior vice president and head of construction.

In the newly created role, Powers will report to the company’s commercial insurance president Mike Foley.

He will oversee the creation of an underwriting strategy and will supervise its implementation, to boost business.

Powers will also manage the planning, direction and execution activities linked to the strategy for casualty lines with a focus on the construction sector.

“We’re excited to welcome Ryan to this newly created role,” Foley said.

“With decades of experience in the commercial insurance market, extensive underwriting expertise and strong management background, he has proven his ability as a leader in implementing strategic initiatives and driving the integrity of the underwriting process.

“I have the utmost confidence that Ryan will help drive sustainable organisational growth and ensure the realisation of long-term, wide-reaching goals.”

Powers has more than 17 years of experience in underwriting property and casualty insurance.

Before joining QBE, he served in various senior leadership positions at Liberty Mutual Insurance, with his most recent position being chief underwriting officer.

The latest appointment continues QBE’s leadership revamp spree.

Last week, the company appointed Julie Wood as the CEO for the North American region.

Wood joined QBE in January 2023 as group head of distribution. She will succeed Todd Jones, who exited the position recently.