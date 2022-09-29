Poland’s PZU partners Upptec to digitise contents claims

PZU aims to automate home contents claims using Upptec’s automated claims solution. Credit: StartupStockPhotos from Pixabay.

Polish insurer PZU has struck an agreement with Swedish insurtech company Upptec for digitising its contents claims.

Under the agreement, the insurance company will digitise its contents claims using Upptecs’ software-as-a-service (SaaS) tool for claims management.

PZU is claimed to be the first company to introduce automated and digital claims using Upptec’s solution in Poland.

The company aims to automate their home contents claims using Upptec’s automated claims technology. This helps PZU optimise claims processing.

Upptec CEO Magnus Franck said: “PZU is in the frontier of European insurance and with a joint mindset on digitalisation we are aiming to deliver the best claims experience in Poland.

“We are proud to bring the very first digital claims automation to the Polish policyholders, and together we look forward to change the way claims are made.”

Upptec provides claims content automation 24/7 and is said to make claims submission, registration and indexing of claims data easy.

PZU Claim Handling Department head Stanisław Sęk said: “The tool speeds up service and reduces potential errors.

“Therefore, we have decided to implement the application to support all our claim adjustors and all eligible claims.”

Stanisław Sęk added that the partnership with Upptec is part of PZU’s broader alliance with innovative companies globally as part of the “PZU Ready for Startups” programme.

PZU intends to work together with technology firms to develop services and change the way the insurance industry works.