Pie Insurance has boosted leadership with Carla Woodard as vice president of claims, Jaime Gilliam-Swartz as vice president of customer service and operations, Arash Sadati as vice president of data science and Kris Bagchi as vice president of reinsurance.

The four bring more than 100 years of combined experience to Pie across claims, customer service and technology-focused roles. The new faces in the leadership team bring a customer-centric mindset to Pie to help small businesses with affordable commercial insurance.

Woodard will be responsible for Pie’s workers compensation claims function, including claim adjudication and subrogation. She brings more than 25 years of claims management experience to the team, including most recently as director of claims at Pie. In addition, she previously spent 15 years at Employers Insurance as director of claims automation and workforce experience products.

Gilliam-Swartz is responsible for customer service, operations and premium audit functions.

Furthermore, Sadati oversees the analytics team and is in charge of advancing the AI and machine learning efforts in the firm.

Bagchi will develop reinsurance programmes, building and strengthening relationships with broker partners. Bagchi brings more than 25 years of insurance industry experience including most recently spending nine years at TD Insurance/TD Bank in Canada.

“We’ve been incredibly intentional when appointing new leadership team members at Pie,” said John Swigart, co-founder and CEO of Pie Insurance.

“We look for strategic experts who’re not only passionate about supporting small businesses, but who add immediate value to transforming the small commercial insurance industry. Carla, Jaime, Arash and Kris are poised to help Pie capitalize on our steady growth and realize our goal of becoming the number one preferred small business insurance provider on the market.”