Israel’s Phoenix Group is in advanced discussions to divest a 25% stake in its subsidiary, Phoenix Insurance Agencies, Globes reported.
A potential transaction could value the insurance network at between $900m and $1bn.
The current negotiations are claimed to not involve Jared Kushner’s Affinity Fund, which had previously shown interest before talks were suspended last year.
Saudi-backed Affinity Fund planned to purchase a share in Phoenix Insurance Agencies, but discussions were halted when the Israeli-Palestinian conflict broke out in October last year.
The potential deal, now back on the group’s agenda, comes after previous reports in August suggested a higher valuation of up to $1.2bn.
However, despite the slight decrease in expected valuation, the sale is progressing, with two foreign investors in the running.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
One of these investors is at a very advanced stage of negotiation, Globes reported, citing a source close to the matter.
While the identity of the foreign investors has not been disclosed, it is known that they are not from the previously interested parties, which included US-based Blackstone and Reverence Capital Partners, and Searchlight, UK’s Pollen Street Capital and Europe’s Vitruvian Partners.
Phoenix Group has engaged Jefferies Group, an investment bank, to facilitate the search for potential investors.
Phoenix Insurance Agencies is spearheaded by Itzik Oz, who owns a 17% share, while Oz’s partner at Agam Liderim, Moshe Sasson, holds a 3% stake.
The company has generated revenues of $165.86m in the first nine months of 2023, a 9% increase from the prior year.
In July last year, a consortium of funds led by Abu Dhabi Development Holding Company cancelled the deal to acquire a controlling stake in Phoenix Holdings.