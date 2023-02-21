Both the acquired businesses operate in the health insurance space. Photo by Online Marketing on Unsplash.

UK’s Premier Choice Healthcare (PCH) has acquired Visibly Financial Services, which trades as Visibly Health, and Gill Nicholson’s book of business.

Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Cambridge-based Visibly Health is engaged in offering private medical cover to small and medium enterprise (SME) customers.

PCH managing director Stephen HOUGH said: “Visibly Health is a well-run, successful private healthcare intermediary with an experienced leader in Debbie Jones. I’m pleased that she will continue to support the portfolio in the future.

“This is an important acquisition for PCH, and we are keen to talk to other entrepreneurs in our sector looking to take some value from their life’s work.”

Meanwhile, Gill Nicholson is a self-employed consultant who has worked with PCH for the last 11 years.

Commenting on Nicholson’s portfolio, which comprises PMI insurance and employee benefits, Hough said: “This deal fits with our broader strategy of buying businesses and portfolios from within our existing network. Moreover, it is great that we are able to capitalise on Gill’s skills, experience and track record in building a successful portfolio in the PMI sector.”

“We are keen for self-employed consultants and ARs to see PCH as the best possible home for them as a platform on which to grow. In addition, once they are looking to step back and retire, they can optimise the value for their business through a seamless sale to PCH.”

Upon completion, Visibly Health owner Debbie Jones and Nicholson will become PCH brand ambassadors.

In November 2022, PCH, which is a unit of Global Risk Partners (GRP), acquired two private healthcare brokers, Independent Healthcare (UK) and Paul Ganjou.