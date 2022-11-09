GRP’s healthcare broker PCH acquires two intermediaries

The acquired firms distribute private medical insurance. Credit: Steve Buissinne from Pixabay.

Premier Choice Healthcare (PCH) has announced the acquisition of two healthcare intermediaries Independent Healthcare (UK) (IHUK) and Paul Ganjou.

The financial value of the deals was not disclosed.

PCH, which is the health insurance broker owned by Global Risk Partners (GRP), said the deals will help it expand its customer footprint and client portfolio.

Based in the London area, both the acquired entities are engaged in distributing private medical insurance to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

As per the terms of the acquisition, IHUK vendors Siraj Kalania and Alex Alton will continue working with the business.

Kalania will operate as a member of the PCH team, whereas Alton will transition to an ambassadorial role.

Paul Ganjou, the founder of Paul Ganjou broker, will also continue with the business as a PCH brand ambassador.

PCH MD Stephen Hough said: “These are the seventh and eighth healthcare transactions completed in last two years. We have an appetite to continue to grow inorganically as well as organically in the health insurance sector, where there is significant further headroom for consolidation.”

“Many owner managers in the sector are approaching retirement and are inevitably thinking about the future for their clients, as well as looking to create value for themselves from their life’s work. We have a wide number of solutions for vendors in this position, and we are keen to hear from them as they weigh up their future options.”

In July this year, UK-based GRP acquired First Insurance Solutions, which serves the contracting industry including drainage, electrical, security and others.