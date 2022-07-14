PCF Insurance Services snaps up Andreini & Company

US-based insurance brokerage firm PCF Insurance Services has acquired San Mateo, California-based full-service insurance agency Andreini & Company.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 1951, the acquired entity provides a range of insurance products and solutions with a focus on industry niches including agriculture, aviation, transportation, oil & gas, and equine mortality.

The firm employs more than 200 insurance professionals across its 15 offices spread across the US.

PCF Insurance founder and CEO chairman Peter Foy said: “We are thrilled to welcome Andreini & Company and its team to the PCF family.

“The Andreini team has a notable history and stellar reputation within the industries and geographies it serves and possesses an entrepreneurial mindset that is reflective of their success. They bring a breadth of industry specialisations, such as petroleum and agriculture, that will be beneficial to other agencies in the broad PCF network.”

Utah-headquartered PCF Insurance offers a spectrum of commercial, life and health, employee benefits, and workers’ compensation solutions.

The firm seeks to tie up with successful agency partners with high-growth PCF business strategy and looking to “rise above their current watermark.”

Commenting on the deal, Andreini & Company executive vice-president Michael Colzani said: “PCF and Peter are like us – a people-centric, family company dedicated to supporting our customers while striving for growth.

“We’re confident this partnership will provide a pathway to long-term success through operational resources, new growth opportunities, and a network of knowledgeable colleagues.”

Recently, PCF Insurance took over United Underwriters, a Utah-based property and casualty managing general agent.