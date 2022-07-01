PCF Insurance buys P&C MGA United Underwriters

American insurance intermediary PCF Insurance Services has acquired property and casualty managing general agent (MGA) United Underwriters.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquired firm, which is based in Utah and was founded in 1998, is affiliated with over 150 agencies across the Western United States as a provider of personal and commercial insurance.

It offers risk management solutions for homeowners, renters, dwellings, commercial, earthquake, and auto insurance.

Through the deal, PCF Insurance, which is also headquartered in Utah, hopes to diversify its offerings and leverage United Underwriters’ services, experience and market.

PCF Insurance chairman, founder, and CEO Peter Foy said: “We are proud to welcome United Underwriters to the PCF family. United Underwriters is one of Utah’s fastest-growing MGAs and possesses a proven track record of success. PCF’s growth strategy centres around leveraging the deep bench strength and collective experience of our partner network for the good of our clients.

“The United Underwriters team is an outstanding addition to PCF because of their unique product and service offering.”

PCF Insurance claims to be a top 20 US broker, which offers a wide range of commercial, life and health, employee benefits, and workers’ compensation solutions.

Last month, PCF Insurance acquired Mike Haffar Insurance Services to strengthen its medical insurance capabilities in California.

Mike Haffar Insurance is engaged in catering to physicians, medical clinics, medical groups, surgery centres, and hospitals.