The partnership between Patriot and CoreMark expands Patriot’s growing footprint in California. It currently holds more than 15 partner agencies in California offering risk management, property and casualty, and employee benefits insurance solutions.

Founded in 2014, CoreMark is a fast growing insurance agency providing workers’ compensation. It also works on general liability, property, inland marine, auto, umbrella/excess, surety/binds, group health, group voluntary benefits, and personal insurance.

Coremark’s growth has been attributed to developing several niche insurance programmes and services.

Furthermore, it has a customised wellness programme that aligns with its commitment to creating a culture of caring. Focusing on physical and mental health and the wellbeing of its employees, CoreMark provides an on-site personal trainer to keep their team motivated and healthy.

“As founding partners, we chose to join Patriot to provide our clients with even more access to national insurance programs and resources,” said Dan Bertrand, CEO of CoreMark. “It allows us to continue our aggressive growth journey while collaborating with other like-minded, entrepreneurial partner agencies to provide our clients and employees with more solutions and support. We know we made the right decision in joining Patriot.”

“I couldn’t be happier to welcome the entire CoreMark team to Patriot,” added Matt Gardner, founder, chairman, and CEO of Patriot. “We continue to expand in the California marketplace, and CoreMark is a perfect fit to help us drive better solutions for clients throughout the region. Our core values are aligned perfectly, and we are excited to support them on their entrepreneurial growth journey.”