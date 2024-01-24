Patriot Growth Insurance Services and FBinsure have added Maggiacomo Insurance, Hanuschak Insurance, and Gilmartin Insurance of the Rhode Island Insurance Group to the Patriot platform.
These deals bring FBinsure’s count to 17 since 2008, expanding the agency into Rhode Island while also strengthening Patriot’s existing property & casualty insurance capabilities in the New England region.
Altogether, the Rhode Island Insurance Group provides personal and commercial insurance solutions to over 4,000 clients.
In addition, the three agency owners and their team of insurance professionals have joined FBinsure, ensuring their clients experience a smooth transition and consistent, familiar service.
Nicole Martorana, president of FBinsure, said: “We are excited to have the Maggiacomo, Hanuschak & Gilmartin Insurance Agencies join the FBinsure team. We have been seeking the right partners in Rhode Island for several years, and this group of like-minded agencies shares our approach to client-focused service and an appreciation for the Patriot model. Joining FBinsure, alongside the team at Patriot, reflects a desire to propel their agencies forward while maintaining relationships and delivering more to their clients. I’m confident this decision will strengthen our agency and our presence across Southern New England.”
Earlier in the month, Patriot Growth Insurance Services partnered with Momentum Ag, formerly a division of Farmers Business Network (FBN).
Momentum Ag is keen on the agriculture industry, with crop, livestock , and health insurance product offerings.
With more than 50 employees, Momentum Ag works with farmers and ranchers to provide optimised coverage options for the operations, options to which Patriot now has access.
Furthermore, the agency has various crops and livestock expertise and is licensed in all 50 states.