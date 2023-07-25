Credit: Wright Studio via Shutterstock.com.

Q2 2023 witnessed 1,031 insurance patents published in the period, basically the same amount as the previous quarter, and slightly less year-on-year as Q2 2022 recorded 1,088 insurance patents published.

Q1 2023 saw 1,034 insurance patents published in the quarter.

Asia Pacific had 459 of the patents in Q2 2023, while Europe only had 11.

On the other hand, North America had 414 patents in the period.