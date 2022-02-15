Ontellus, Duck Creek partner on records retrieval services for insurers

Ontellus, a records retrieval and claims intelligence firm, has joined forces with Duck Creek Technologies to offer records retrieval services to P&C insurers in the US.

The tie-up is aimed at allowing insurers to access medical records and receive results using Duck Creek Claims, which is expected to reduce assignment information entry time and streamline workflow.

Duck Creek provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) insurance core systems for the P&C insurance industry.

Ontellus CEO Darren Klauser said: “Our partnership and platform integrations with Duck Creek reinforce our commitment to serve the insurance industry by streamlining the claims process for carriers during the claims handling process.

Related

“The integrated solution reduces the cost and time associated with obtaining critical medical, pharma, employment and other key records during the claims discovery and adjudication process.”

The Ontellus-Duck Creek integration will allow claims adjusters to initiate records requests, auto-fill claim information, track medical records’ details, view updates and receive notifications.

Duck Creek chief marketing officer Jeff Winter said: “Duck Creek is focused on making carriers’ end-to-end claims handling process the most efficient and timely it can be.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ontellus into our partner ecosystem. Integrating their records retrieval solution into Duck Creek Claims helps to automate processes and maintain compliance in a seamless and cost-effective manner.”

Last month, Duck Creek allied with UK-based auto insurtech firm Adiona to offer covers with premiums based on data/telematics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.