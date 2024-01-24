Florida-based OIC, a specialist in residential property insurance, has appointed Dan Boxell as its new CFO.
With more than 40 years of experience in the finance and insurance industries, Boxell’s expertise is expected to be a significant asset to OIC as it continues to navigate the competitive Florida insurance market.
Boxell most recently worked at Mutual Aid Exchange (MAX), where he was CFO, secretary and treasurer for a decade.
His industry career also includes a stint at Gateway Insurance Company, starting in 1982, where he held multiple leadership roles, including CFO, chief operating officer (COO) and president and CEO.
Dan Boxell’s background in finance, operations and executive management is complemented by a degree in accounting from Baker University.
OIC CEO Tim Stroble said: “We are pleased to welcome Dan to our high-performing team.
“His expertise enhances our intelligence and creativity, particularly during this critical time in the Florida market. We are confident that both our customers and partners will benefit from this valuable addition.”
The company made another leadership change in April 2023 with the appointment of Stroble as its CEO.
Before joining OIC, Stroble worked as executive vice-president and COO at Florida-based Centauri Insurance Company.
OIC is known for insuring a range of residential and investment properties such as homes, condos and rental properties.
It has agents servicing local communities across the US state through diverse homeowner insurance products.
These offerings enable agents to tailor policies suitable for homeowner’s requirements, ranging from standard HO3 cover to scheduled personal property cover.