Full service pet health firm Odie Pet Insurance has agreed a partnership with Tigerless Insurance, a US-based direct-to-consumer insurtech.
The strategic alliance between Odie and Tigerless will expand the accessibility of pet insurance to international communities in the US.
Previously, Tigerless partnered with a number of insurance companies, such as Aetna, Liberty Mutual and Farmers to create a full portfolio of solutions. It will now offer pet insurance thanks to Odie and provide additional offerings for customers seeking financial protection in the US.
Furthermore, Odie will lead policy management, claim submissions, member support, and customer service working with the Tigerless team.
“Odie was created with the vision to enable other Insuretech companies to quickly stand up a flexible pet insurance product with diverse consumer offerings and seamless integrations,” said Miles Thorson, co-founder and CEO of Odie Pet Insurance.
“We are thrilled to partner with Tigerless, an innovator in the insurance industry. Our companies are aligned in our goals of making insurance accessible to everyone, and we look forward to helping even more pet parents maintain their pets’ health and well-being.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
“Tigerless Insurance is Life, Accident & Health, and Property & Casualty licensed in all 50 states. Since Odie operates in all these markets and is known for its affordability, flexibility, and comprehensive coverage, they are a natural partner for us to work with,” added Weiyi Zheng, CEO of Tigerless Insurance. “We pride ourselves on creating custom-made, high-quality insurance plans for those travelling to the US, and by leveraging Odie’s technology, we can now offer customised pet insurance plans while continuing to offer financial relief to our consumers.”