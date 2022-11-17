NFP buys healthcare broker Tailored Finance in Ireland

Tailored Finance is NFP’s first healthcare-focused acquisition in Ireland. Credit: Julia Zyablova on Unsplash.

NFP, a US-based property and casualty broker has announced the acquisition of Irish health and life insurance advisor, Tailored Finance.

The financial value of the deal was not disclosed.

Founded in 2008, the acquired firm is an independent health insurance intermediary, which reported €25m in gross annual premiums in 2021.

Following the acquisition, the Dublin-based firm will continue to operate under its existing name and business.

The deal, which expands NFP’s portfolio of services and solutions, marks NFP’s fifth acquisition in Ireland in the past two years.

Tailored Finance is also NFP’s first healthcare-focused acquisition in the Irish market.

As per the terms of the deal, Tailored Finance managing director Jeremy Tucker will join NFP as director.

NFP Ireland director Colm Power said: “Acquiring Tailored Finance’s boutique business is significant for our growth in Ireland, and I am thrilled to welcome Jeremy and his team to NFP.

“They have a wealth of experience working with Irish and multinational corporations and are regarded among the best healthcare advisors in Ireland. Tailored Finance enhances our portfolio to deliver the healthcare solutions our clients need.”

Tucker commented: “We are very excited to join NFP and believe our shared vision will help drive excellent results for our customers.

“NFP has a rapidly growing business in Ireland and is an incredible resource for us to leverage internally and with our clients. I want to thank my team for their tremendous work and commitment, and our customers and partners for their support. We look forward to continuing to create extraordinary value together.”

NFP’s other Irish acquisitions include HMP Insurance and Pension Advisors, Aiken Insurance, ReSure Corporate Brokers and Simon Shirley Advisors.