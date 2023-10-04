iot squared focuses on delivering solutions that provide real-time insights into the logistics services sector. Credit: TippaPatt/Shutterstock.com.

Najm for Insurance Services has forged a partnership with iot squared to expand insurance services in Saudi Arabia, ZAWYA has reported.

Najm acting CEO Mohammad Al-Shehri and iot squared CEO Osman Al-Dahsh signed the latest deal.

The collaboration will improve the ties between the companies and will offer new electronic services via an integrated platform in the region.

The platform helps insurers to keep track of advancements in technology and utilise them.

Najm and iot squared will focus on designing and bolstering insurance services under the new alliance.

It is in line with Vision 2030, the Quality-of-Life Program of the kingdom.

The latest collaboration is part of Najm’s strategy to update its technologies and provide solutions that meet the requirements of the insurance sector.

The company also intends to boost the demand for insurance services through this deal.

A joint venture between the Public Investment Fund and STC Group, iot squared focuses on delivering Internet of Things solutions that provide real-time insights into the logistics services sector.

Founded in 2007, Najm offers various solutions in the vehicle insurance sector across a total of 40 cities in Saudi Arabia.

The company uses an expert workforce that focuses on reviewing accidents and offering applicable insurance-associated services.

In May 2022, Najm expanded its road services to King Khalid Air Base, Khamis Mushait.