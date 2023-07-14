Through the alliance, MSIG NA and Amwins plan to explore innovation, among others. Credit: Dylan Gillis on Unsplash.

MS&AD Insurance Group’s US-based subsidiary MSIG North America (MSIG NA) has formed a strategic alliance to provide underwriting capability for more than 20 underwriting programmes offered by Amwins.

Amwins is an independent wholesale distributor of speciality insurance offerings in the US.

The partnership helps MS&AD Insurance Group to further strengthen its position in the North American market.

It will leverage the collective capabilities of both companies to provide their customers with improved speciality insurance products and services.

Both MSIG NA and Amwins plan to explore innovation and adopt other initiatives to better serve their clients.

Amwins CEO Scott Purviance said: “We are thrilled to partner with MSIG NA to deploy capital across our diverse portfolio of underwriting programmes.

“Our innovative arrangement supports existing business, but also provides a catalyst for new product development.”

The latest development comes a month after Amwins announced the appointment of Yajaira Villegas to head GJS’s healthcare management liability programme, which is part of Amwins Underwriting.

In February 2023, the company made a minority investment in Australian start-up MGA incubator Rhodian.

The move was aimed at offering funds and developing the next generation of underwriting firms.

MS Distribution CEO and president Peter McKenna said: “This collaboration marks a noteworthy milestone in our plans to expand our presence in the US market.

“Amwins’ reputation as a leading independent wholesale distributor of speciality insurance products in the US aligns perfectly with our strategic objective of profitable growth.”