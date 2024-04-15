Group-IB specialises in creating cybersecurity technologies to investigate and combat digital crime. Credit: Zoomik/Shutterstock.

Canopius, a specialty and property and casualty (P&C) reinsurer, has formed a partnership with Group-IB to enhance its cyber insurance offerings.

This collaboration marks Group-IB’s first full-service partnership with a Lloyd’s of London syndicate.

It aims to provide Canopius policyholders with an enhanced level of protection and threat intelligence.

Founded in 2003 and based in Singapore, Group-IB specialises in developing cybersecurity technologies to investigate and combat digital crime.

The partnership will look to deliver risk assessments, real-time threat notifications, and informed strategies for threat mitigation to Canopius’ clients.

Canopius’ underwriters will leverage this capability to better assess cyber risks and conduct comprehensive risk evaluations.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Life Insurance International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

This is expected to provide quantitative insights into the financial benefits of security measures, enabling precise and cost-effective coverage.

The insurer will offer these new capabilities to policyholders through detailed threat reports and a catalogue of cyber services.

Canopius’ threat intelligence function gathers data from various sources such as attack methods and technical impact information from the internal Cyber Incident Management team, claims data, and feeds that are open-source.

Group-IB will enhance this with additional data from adversary intelligence, vulnerability and malware information, and dark web visibility.

Canopius global head of cyber Matt Northedge said: “This partnership combines the extensive expertise of Group-IB’s threat intelligence analysts with Canopius’ insurance and risk management knowledge, to offer an exceptional technical approach to cyber risk management.

“In joining our capabilities, we have developed an intelligence-led model and product, offering an unparalleled perspective on the cyber threat landscape for our clients.”

Group-IB CEO Dmitry Volkov said: “As cyber threats evolve in complexity and unpredictability, threat intelligence is crucial for building resilience against both current and future threats. We are confident that our partnership with Canopius will enable round-the-clock visibility, vigilance, and cyber threat profiling necessary for effective cyber risk management.”

The alliance with Group-IB follows the recent appointment of Soon Keen Lee as CEO of Asia Pacific and MENA at Canopius.

Lee, who joined from AIG APAC where she served as head of commercial property and SME for APAC, will lead the Canopius APAC Business Unit across Singapore and Australia.