Personal insurance wholesaler Monoline is set to greatly broaden its distribution network across the US.
This marks a strategic initiative from Monoline to improve service accessibility and operational efficiency for personal lines insurance account executives across the country and formed partnerships in more than 40 states.
In addition, the Monoline platform offers personal lines insurance agents and account executives a competitive edge, enabling them to place accounts with unprecedented speed and ease. This addresses a long-standing bottleneck in the industry.
“Our expansion is a testament to Monoline’s commitment to not only advancing the personal insurance landscape but also to empowering account executives with the software tools they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving market. Our vision is to be more than just a wholesaler; we aim to be a catalyst for positive change, driving progress and prosperity for agents across the nation,” said Ben Phillips, co-founder and CEO of Monoline.
“Our core philosophy at Monoline hinges on the belief that software design and user experience aren’t just about aesthetics; they’re fundamental to how our platform empowers insurance account executives. We’re committed to crafting an intuitive and seamless experience that not only meets but anticipates the needs of our users,” added Carson Kipfer, co-founder of Monoline.
Signers National, a US insurance broker, has also expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of two agencies, Affiliated Insurance Agents and Ballantyne Insurance Group.
Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.
Both agencies will operate under Signers’ Lamb Insurance Services division.
This move is part of Signers’ strategy to target niche markets, specifically those serving human service and religious organisations.