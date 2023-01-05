HMS offers property/casualty insurance. Credit: Breno Assis on Unsplash.

US-based Marsh McLennan Agency (MMA) has acquired HMS Insurance Associates, an independent insurance agency, for an undisclosed sum.

HMS was established in 1943 and offers property/casualty insurance, surety, group captive, and employee benefits to individuals and businesses in the Mid-Atlantic.

As part of the deal, HMS’ more than 120-member team, including its president Gary L. Berger, will move to MMA. They will remain based at the firm’s Hunt Valley, Maryland office.

MMA mid-Atlantic region CEO John Stanchina source: “The MMA goal has always been to partner with the best firms and together build a unique experience for colleagues and clients.

“With exceptional leadership, client satisfaction, long-term client retention, and decades of profitable growth, we are delighted to bring the HMS team on board.”

Berger added: “We are excited to join the MMA family given the alignment we share in our approach to customer service, employee engagement, and carrier partnership.

“This is an opportunity to continue to enhance our capabilities and deepen our industry relationships, as well as augment the training and career development resources available to colleagues, in turn equipping them to best meet client needs.”

MMA is a division of insurance intermediary and risk consultancy Marsh.

It offers commercial insurance, employee health & benefits, retirement, and private client insurance solutions to both organisations and individuals.

Last month, MMA bought McDonald Zaring Insurance, which caters to businesses and individuals across various sectors, such as wineries, agri-business, financial institutions, health clinics and contractors.