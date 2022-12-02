Marsh McLennan Agency buys US-based McDonald Zaring Insurance

MMA is engaged in providing business insurance, among others. Credit: Phil Reese from Pixabay.

Marsh McLennan Agency (MMA), a subsidiary of insurance broker and risk advisor Marsh, has acquired full-service agency McDonald Zaring Insurance (MZI).

McDonald Zaring Insurance serves businesses and individuals in all industries, including wineries, agri-business, financial institutions, health clinics and contractors.

Founded in 1932, the company employs 19 people. These employees will join MMA as part of a newly created MMA office in Walla Walla in Washington State, US.

Financial terms of deal were undisclosed.

MMA Northwest region CEO Kyle Lingscheit said: “McDonald Zaring Insurance prides itself on its extensive experience and deep client relationships, aligning perfectly with MMA’s approach to helping clients achieve their goals and create a limitless future.

“We look forward to the collaboration and innovation to come as we welcome MZI to the MMA team and further bolster our presence in the region.”

McDonald Zaring official Shaun Borth said: “We are delighted to join MMA as this will allow us to provide expanded resources and service capabilities to our existing and prospective clients.

“MMA also brings our colleagues new educational, professional and personal development opportunities, all within the culture of focusing on our colleagues, clients and communities.”

Last month, MMA acquired Tennessee, US-based commercial insurance broker Bradley Insurance Agency for an undisclosed sum.

MMA is engaged in providing business insurance, employee health & benefits, retirement, and private client insurance solutions to individuals and organisations.

Employing 9,000 people, MMA has 170 offices across North America.