Miller has forged a partnership with Thailand-based company Central Insurance Services (CIS) to bolster its proposition in the energy sector and footprint in Asia.
As per the new long-term agreement, the parties will focus on delivering services for energy clients in Thailand.
The alliance will also offer regional servicing expertise and in-depth knowledge of the Thai market to their energy clients.
Consulting services on technical aspects, risk engineering, reinsurance placement and claims services will be offered by the specialist (re)insurance broker.
The new agreement is part of Miller’s strategy to expand focus to the energy line and growth prospects in Asia.
Miller Asia head Ron Whyte said: “I am excited to deepen our already strong relationship with Central and enhance our energy, power and construction offering in Thailand.
“Thailand is an important market for energy and one of the largest markets in South East Asia with over $11bn (Bt406.7bn) of non-life premiums placed annually.”
The latest deal is based on an existing partnership between the companies in the property and casualty sector.
Central Insurance Services Insurance head Narin Setabandhu said: “CIS has been exploring opportunities in other niche lines of business outside of Central Group property with strategic partners.
“Power and energy was identified as a niche line of business and with Miller’s expertise in this space and our existing valued partnership, I am excited to bring together our two highly complementary skill sets.”
In August 2023, Miller appointed Oscar Holloway as its new head of European business to lead the strategic growth plan of the company.