Credit: kalhh from Pixabay.

Bolton will be responsible for developing and growing the range of Pru Fund M&G life insurance products available across the UK and Europe. In addition, he will be in charge of the five million Heritage business customers.

Previously, he spent over a decade at Aviva Life UK, including managing director of retirement solutions. He joins from LV= where he is currently managing director of protection, savings & retirement.

Andrea Rossi, group chief executive officer, M&G plc said: “Clive is a hugely experienced life insurance leader and I am delighted to be able to appoint someone of his calibre to M&G. He is a seasoned pension and savings expert having spent most of his career within the sector, working in a number of leading organisations.

“With a proven track record of growing and developing Life businesses based around the needs of customers and advisers, Clive brings a broad understanding of the Life and Pensions market that will be key to supporting our existing customers, alongside the development of new innovative solutions that will underpin our growth ambitions.”

Clive Bolton, incoming CEO of M&G Life Insurance added: “I am thrilled to be joining M&G, an organisation with such a long heritage in developing innovative solutions to support corporate and individual clients to manage and grow their savings and investments through unique products such as the Pru Fund range.

“It will be a real privilege to work with the team to continue to deliver an excellent service to clients and drive forward M&G’s growth ambitions.”