US insurance major MetLife has announced the appointment of Michelleta Razon as its new head of data enablement.
In her new role, Razon will collaborate with teams across MetLife’s 40-plus markets to align with enterprise data solutions and capabilities.
MetLife said this move aims to create an environment where data is not only easily accessible but also effectively managed and utilised to inform decision-making and foster innovation.
Razon will be based at MetLife’s Global Technology Hub in Cary, North Carolina, joining a workforce of more than 2,600.
She will report directly to MetLife chief data and analytics officer Robin Gordon.
Razon is joining MetLife from Google Cloud, where she served as vice-president, general manager and head of commerce.
She has also held key positions at Mastercard and has experience with Teradata and the SAS Institute.
MetLife head of global technology and operations Bill Pappas said: “[Michelleta] sees technology solutions through the eyes of her customers, recognising the need to balance high tech and human touch to truly enable commercial success.
“She is the latest addition to the talented professionals at MetLife who are helping bring these goals to life and build on our 155-year history.”
MetLife posted a net income of $574m in Q4 2023, marking a 63% decrease from the $1.5bn reported in the same period of 2022.
The decline was driven by losses in market risk benefit remeasurement, which outweighed increased net derivative gains.
Meanwhile, in August 2023, MetLife partnered with Empathy to improve its beneficiary claims concierge services, integrating Empathy’s bereavement care platform to support life insurance enrollees and beneficiaries.