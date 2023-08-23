MetLife’s beneficiary claims concierge services offer comfort and guidance during bereavement time. Credit: Robert Kneschke.

Group life insurance carrier MetLife has formed a partnership with end-of-life platform Empathy to improve its beneficiary claims concierge services.

Employees and beneficiaries enrolled in life insurance can access Empathy’s bereavement care platform through MetLife’s beneficiary claims concierge services.

The latest collaboration is part of MetLife’s strategy to offer complete bereavement support to its beneficiaries and families, following the death of a person.

Introduced in 2022, the company’s beneficiary claims concierge services offer comfort and guidance during bereavement time.

MetLife Group Benefits senior vice-president Juliane Kowalski said: “We understand the challenges that loss brings, including grief, and are dedicated to being there for our customers every step of the way – through the claim process and beyond.

“We’re pleased to offer Empathy’s services as part of MetLife’s commitment to support families during their journey and deliver on our purpose to be ‘always with you’.”

Empathy’s care platform merges technology and human support for people who are dealing with loss, including administrative support, emotional assistance as well as self-care tools.

Empathy co-founder and CEO Ron Gura said: “We are proud to work with MetLife as they expand their offering to beneficiaries and demonstrate their commitment to care and innovation.

“By going the extra mile to support their policyholders and beneficiaries they leave behind, MetLife is meeting families where they are. With this collaboration, beneficiaries receive the essential and meaningful support they need following a loss.”