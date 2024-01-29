MDS Group, part of the Ardonagh Group, has appointed Alvaro Mengotti as an executive board member.
Mengotti was most recently chief international and reinsurance officer at March Risk Solutions and previous led AIG Iberia for 12 years.
In addition, he has held several roles within trade associations including as a board member of the Spanish Insurance Employers’ Association UNESPA and as Vice President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Spain.
José Manuel Fonseca, MDS Group CEO, commented: “The Latin American and Spanish markets are very relevant to MDS and The Ardonagh Group. Having Álvaro Mengotti on board, given his vast experience, will accelerate our growth in these regions, adding value to the business, our customers, and partners.”
Mengotti added: “MDS Group stood out among its international peers. I’m excited to join the team and capitalise on the opportunities across the markets where I’ve had the pleasure of working as an insurer, insurance and reinsurance broker.”
At the end of 2022, Ardonagh Advisory, a subsidiary of The Ardonagh Group (Ardonagh), announced the acquisition of The Professional Broking Group for an undisclosed sum.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The acquired firm, which trades as The Professional Indemnity Company, specialises in offering professional indemnity (PI) insurance for all professions, including solicitors, architects, surveyors, engineers and accountancy firms.