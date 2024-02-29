Professional services company Marsh McLennan has appointed David Liston as its new chief commercial officer (CCO) for the US and Canada.
Liston assumes the new responsibility immediately.
In his new role, he will work closely with the leaders of Marsh McLennan’s businesses – Marsh, Mercer, Guy Carpenter and Oliver Wyman – to fuel growth across the region.
He will report to Mercer president and CEO for the US and Canada Pat Tomlinson and Marsh McLennan global CCO Hans van Heukelum.
Liston brings over three decades of experience within Marsh to his new position.
He was the corporate segment leader for US and Canada at Marsh, and also played a key role across Marsh and Mercer in enhancing mid-market offerings.
His appointment follows Susan Potter’s transition to president of Mercer for the US and Canada earlier this year.
Throughout his career at Marsh, Liston has held various client-facing and leadership roles.
He has been the US sales and marketing leader and managed the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut region.
His experience includes stints as the New York office head and the Seattle office head, with a decade spent in Florida focusing on production and client executive roles.
Liston will continue to operate from New York.
Commenting on the appointment, Tomlinson said: “David’s client-first attitude, extensive leadership experience and collaboration mindset will bring immense value to our colleagues, clients and business.”
Liston added: “Two of the things that inspire me about Marsh McLennan are the scope of our expertise and the actionable solutions we offer clients across our four businesses.
“I am eager to collaborate with Pat and our colleagues throughout the company to provide our clients with innovative solutions that enable them to thrive in today’s challenging business environment.”
Last month, Marsh introduced ReadyCell, an artificial intelligence-driven solution designed to facilitate the rapid creation of captive insurance entities for enterprises of various sizes.
In December 2023, Marsh McLennan closed the acquisition of Honan Insurance Group, an Australian intermediary.