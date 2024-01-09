The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered risk financing solution simplifies the creation of self-insurance companies for effective risk management. Credit: Toey Andante/Shutterstock.com.

Insurance broker Marsh, a unit of Marsh McLennan, has introduced an AI-driven solution that facilities captive creation in minutes.

Dubbed ReadyCell, the risk financing offering allows enterprises of varying sizes to swiftly launch their own insurance entities.

The aim is to enable the companies to manage their risks more effectively.

In the current unpredictable commercial insurance market, self-insurance emerges as a strategic component for many businesses looking to enhance their risk management approaches.

Traditional barriers to forming an insurance company include complex regulatory requirements and excessive costs.

ReadyCell, leveraging AI technology, aims to overcome these challenges by expediting the licensing process.

The platform also secured conditional pre-approved regulatory licensing from the District of Columbia Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking, simplifying the otherwise lengthy approval procedures.

ReadyCell, as part of Mangrove Protected Cell Facility of Marsh in Washington, DC, US, helps companies set up their own insurance company within minutes to cover specific risks or layers of insurance.

Moreover, it provides the flexibility for organisations to keep their insurance company in an active standby mode, ready to assume risk when necessary for a period of up to 18 months.

Marsh Captive Solutions president Ellen Charnley said: “With ReadyCell, Marsh is harnessing the power of AI technology to remove the barriers for more organisations to take greater control of their risk management, enabling them to mitigate uncertainties in the commercial insurance market.

“This is part of our overall strategy to drive innovation and lead the digital evolution of the captive insurance sector.”

The launch of ReadyCell follows Marsh McLennan’s introduction of a previous innovation in November last year.

In November 2023, the company, alongside its business Oliver Wyman, introduced a generative AI tool dubbed LenAI.

Designed by the company’s Dublin Innovation Centre in collaboration with Oliver Wyman Digital, the tool can optimise work processes and speed up time-consuming tasks.