As credit specialties global head, Angela Duca will work with the credit specialties, global leadership team to facilitate growth. Credit: Monster Ztudio / Shutterstock.com.

Insurance broker and risk adviser Marsh has appointed Angela Duca as the global head of credit specialities of Marsh Specialty.

Duca will replace Nick Robson, who has been appointed as the global chairman of Credit Specialties.

Both Duca and Robson will report to Marsh Specialty and Global Placement president Pat Donnelly.

Marsh said that both promotions are effective immediately.

In the new role, Duca will become part of the global executive committee of Marsh Specialty.

She will work with the credit specialities’ global leadership team to facilitate growth and bring about solutions that aid customers in boosting business resilience in trade credit, surety and political risk and structured credit.

Robson will be based out of London, UK, and will be responsible for collaborating with major clients.

He will also assist Duca in the delivery and deployment of key objectives of the business.

Commenting on the new development, Donnelly said: “Angela is an outstanding talent; under her leadership, Credit Specialties will be well-positioned to support our clients in the management of their risks in ways that enhance their trade, investment and growth strategies, while increasing their resilience to future shocks.

“I would also like to recognise Nick for his exceptional contribution to leading the Credit Specialties business and thank him for his continued dedication and commitment to our clients and colleagues.”

In June 2023, Marsh appointed Kelly Butler as the company’s Cyber leader in the UK.