Marsh is a business of Marsh McLennan and specialises in insurance broker and risk advisory services. Credit: Alpha Photo/Flickr(Creative Commons).

Insurance broker and risk adviser Marsh, a part of Marsh McLennan’s business, has appointed Kelly Butler as the company’s Cyber leader in the UK.

Butler will be based in London and will take up the new role this October.

After assuming this role, Butler will report to Marsh UK Financial & Professional Lines (FINPRO) CEO Beth Thurston.

As the UK Cyber leader, Butler will be responsible for handling the strategic development and delivery of the company’s cyber insurance and placement capabilities in the country.

In addition, Butler will work on the development of integrated risk and advisory services to help the company’s clients in the rapid management of emerging cyber threats.

This work will be undertaken by Butler in close coordination with Marsh McLennan’s cyber risk experts.

Thurston said: “Cyber risks are an ever-present danger to our clients’ businesses and livelihoods. Kelly is an outstanding leader who has spearheaded numerous market-leading initiatives in the Pacific region.

“As UK Cyber Leader, Kelly will play a pivotal role in creating the next-generation cyber solutions that Marsh’s clients need to mitigate rapidly evolving cyber threats while maximising the opportunities associated with new and emerging technologies.”

Butler is currently working as Marsh Pacific’s chief client office and cyber practice leader and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Since joining in 2016, Butler has taken up various senior cyber insurance roles to oversee Marsh’s client advisory and placement services related to cyber risk across the Pacific region.

Butler has also worked as a senior cyber adviser for the company’s largest clients.

Butler said: “While cyber risk and its associated threats are rightly a key boardroom concern, many organisations are still struggling to develop meaningful risk mitigation and insurance programmes that will protect their people and assets in the of a major cyber incident.

“I look forward to working with the UK team and our Marsh McLennan colleagues globally to help clients develop their cyber defences.”