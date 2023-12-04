Meek’s hiring shows Markel’s commitment to both high-level underwriting and cyber, as well as providing insurance solutions to meet customer demand in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

In addition, this should boost the firm’s strategy of growing across Asia.

Meek will work closely with Priyesh Pradhan, professional and financial risk (PFR) senior underwriter at Markel India, to drive the growth of Markel’s cyber offering in MENA and the broader Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

He will be based in Dubai and report to Max Robbie, senior executive officer at Markel Dubai.

Prior to joining Markel, Meek worked for AIG where he started as an assistant underwriter before being promoted to underwriter in 2021. In his five year period at AIG, he was responsible for underwriting risks across various financial lines, as well as focusing on blended cyber and tech risks.

Markel Dubai’s cyber offering provides first-party and third-party coverage, for a broad range of industries and clients including financial institutions, hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, professional service firms, and industrial companies.

Robbie said: “We are delighted to welcome Isaac to the team here at Markel Dubai. Isaac joins us at an exciting time as we continue to build out our product offerings, particularly given the speed of growth and development of cyber in the region.

“With his wealth of experience, Isaac will help us to identify new territories and geographies to drive profitable growth for the cyber portfolio, with the support of our established cyber underwriting teams in India and Singapore. I look forward working with him so that we can continue strengthening our business in the region, offering clients tailored and bespoke products across MENA.”

US-based speciality property and casualty insurer State National Companies is foraying into the UK market, starting 1 January 2024.

A subsidiary of speciality insurer Markel, State National is collaborating with Markel International Insurance Company to set up a programme services division.

The new unit will cater to MGAs in the UK, with a focus on assisting speciality commercial lines programmes.