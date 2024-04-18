Markel has promoted Chloe Gordge to head of terrorism in London, effective immediately.
The move shows Markel’s commitment to the terrorism market by utilising top talent as the business prepares for profitable growth across its portfolios in Asia, London and the US.
Gordge joined the organisation as an underwriting assistant more than 11 years ago, during which time she has driven exceptional quality, results, and customer service on an international level. She launched Markel’s Active Assailant product offering for US-domiciled business, which involved drafting the wording and developing a rating tool for US clients.
In her new position, Gordge will lead the day-to-day running of Markel’s London Terrorism portfolio. She will also have responsibility for leading and implementing the team’s underwriting strategy, centered on developing market-leading insurance solutions for brokers and their clients in an increasingly, unpredictable threat landscape.
In addition to her new role, Gordge will continue to support members in her team with their professional development.
Gordge will continue reporting to Ed Winter, director of terrorism in London, at Markel.
Winter commented: “I’m proud to announce Chloe as head of terrorism in London. During her time at Markel, she’s been pivotal in forging strong relationships with broker partners and helping to drive profitable business growth, while remaining agile and adaptable in her approach to providing market-leading coverage for our terrorism clients.
“I look forward to seeing Chloe bring her fresh and innovate ideas to the table, so we can continue growing the team and building on our impregnable reputation as a leading terrorism insurer in the London Market.”
This year, Markel also hired Sebastian Rice as the senior underwriter and head of business development for Europe.
The move forms part of the US insurance company’s aim to expand its trade credit portfolio.
Rice has been working for over two decades in the industry and will operate out of Markel’s London office. He will spearhead the company’s growth initiatives across European markets.