Marine Alliance will combine the knowledge of both firms, Marine Assekuranz and Fram Insurance Brokers, while maintaining their independence as medium-sized businesses.

Furthermore, the marine insurance brokers founded the alliance last year and will offer specialised industry know how, provide marketing services and collate purchasing power.

In addition, customers from the shipping and transport sectors will directly benefit from the broader product range, the consultation, and the worldwide network.

“There has been a lot of consolidation on the shipping side in recent years,” said Thomas Hackmann, managing director of Marine Assekuranz.

“As experienced marine insurance brokers, we now want to help shape this path by pooling our competences and thus offering shipowners a more comprehensive service package. This will give us unprecedented scale in our international niche market and while maintaining our independence as medium-sized businesses at the same time. That makes us unique.”

Business relationships are for the long term, Hackmann adds, and the Marine Alliance for marine insurance brokers is designed to reinforce this approach.

“We want to do business together to keep them,” he further explains. “Attractive conditions always include the professional competence to know the individual insurance needs of a shipowner or carrier and to advise them accordingly. As a broker, we want our platform approach to reflect the global activities of the industry.”

The alliance is intended to be expanded further by including new insurance brokers in the future.