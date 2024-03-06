Manulife has announced that Mike Durland and Don Kanak have both been appointed to its board of directors.
In addition, Anna Manning and John Wong have been nominated for election as directors of Manulife.
Durland is a former senior executive at The Bank of Nova Scotia, holding a number of senior roles in their capital markets division, including group head and CEO, global banking and markets. Currently, he is CEO of Melancthon Capital Corporation
Kanak, most recently, held several senior roles with Prudential Holdings (part of Prudential). He ultimately served as chairman, insurance growth markets and chairman, Prudence Foundation and, prior to that, chairman, Eastspring Investments and chairman of Prudential Corporation Asia.
“Mike, Don, Anna and John bring skills and experience critical to supporting the Board of Directors’ effective oversight of Manulife given its growth ambitions and strategic priorities,” said Don Lindsay, Chair of the Board, Manulife.
“They are accomplished executives who bring a wealth of experience, including in the financial services and insurance industries, as well as extensive global and Asia market knowledge. We are fortunate to have them join the Board.”
In February 2024, Global Atlantic Financial Group closed its $10bn reinsurance deal with Manulife.
Previously announced in December, the transaction reinsures a seasoned and diversified block of Manulife’s life annuity and long-term care insurance business that began in the US and Japan.
In addition, this is the third block transaction Global Atlantic has executed with Manulife and is also Global Atlantic’s first block reinsurance transaction in Japan.
Furthermore, Global Atlantic also closed on the retrocession of 100% of the long-term care insurance risks to a highly rated third-party global reinsurance partner.