Luma and its platform will now integrate RetireOne’s fiduciary marketplace of commission-free annuity and insurance solutions. It will also provide non-insurance licensed RIAs with a smooth and convenient experience in managing annuity offerings for their customers.
The collaboration between Luma and RetireOne will prioritise RIAs by merging Luma’s annuity product evaluation tools with accessibility to a number of advisory solutions that RetireOne offers.
In addition, Luma’s customisable platform has multiple resources allowing RIAs and fee-based advisers the chance to offer clients access to suitable solutions as part of their portfolios.
As the annuity sector continues to grow, RIAs and fee-based advisors have an opportunity to reassess their own strategies and cater their approaches to better serve clients’ evolving needs.
“We are thrilled to be increasing annuity access on our platform to non-insurance licensed RIAs and fee-based advisors seeking insurance solutions to their clients,” said Brady Beals, director of investment solutions at Luma Financial Technologies. “There continues to be strong RIA demand for annuities and it is our mission to continue increasing availability and transparency of these products so financial professionals are best equipped to serve their clients’ insurance solution needs.”
“Incorporating our solutions with Luma’s simplified product assessment tools grants a wider pool of RIAs the control to easily engage with annuities, and research specific products that match the unique needs of their clients,” stated RetireOne president Ed Mercier. “We share a common value of transparency with Luma, and we are eager to continue providing RIAs and fee-based advisors with solutions they can trust and rely on.”
