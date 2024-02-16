Oliver Ross

Insurance broker Lockton has hired Oliver Ross as senior vice president within the global construction team.

Based in London, Ross will be responsible for establishing and growing Lockton’s North American construction casualty service.

The establishment of the North American construction casualty business is a crucial move for the firm if it hopes to maintain its significant growth. Lockton Companies now includes more than 200 partners and associates.

Ross is the first of four strategic hires for the new business line and joins from Arch Re Europe, where he served as an underwriting director, casualty facultative.

Richard Owen, partner at Lockton Companies and head of global real estate and construction at Lockton, said: “Our business has become a market leader by constantly raising the bar for client services and expertise led solutions. Expanding our offer to include North American Construction Casualty is a logical expansion driven in no small part by client demand. Oliver is the ideal candidate to spearhead our new offering and our clients will benefit from his extensive experience. We are looking forward to building out the team and its capabilities further in the coming months.”

Ross added: “The range of risks which construction clients face continues to grow and providing them with the support needed to navigate this landscape increasingly requires expert, creative solutions. This is the foundation of Lockton’s business. I have known and admired Lockton and their Construction team for some time and I am delighted to be joining to launch the new North American Construction Casualty Business.”

At the beginning of the year, Lockton forayed into the Indian market, a move that is pending regulatory clearance.

The move is aimed at addressing rising demand for risk consultation and management services in the country.

With more than 135 offices globally, Lockton intends to combine its international expertise and capabilities with local market knowledge to effectively serve clients in India.