Clarissa Franks

Franks will report to the European chief executive, EJ Hentenaar, and work with Tony Hardy, head of UK P&C. This will ensure easy succession for clients.

Furthermore, Franks will play a role in Lockton’s growth in the UK, reinforcing its solutions led approach for clients. She will also be responsible for expanding the UK retail division when taking on the role in November.

Franks brings over 15 years of experience to the role. She joins from Marsh where she held a series of senior leadership roles, most recently as the retail placement leader for Marsh UK and Ireland’s three client-facing divisions – Risk Management, Corporate and Commercial – where she was responsible for placement strategy and execution.

In addition, she was a member of the executive committee responsible for the leadership of the risk management division and has worked on placements for some of Marsh’s largest global clients.

Hentenaar said: “Throughout her career, Clarissa has excelled by going the extra mile, adding value and building relationships based on trust. As we continue to expand the division, it is crucial that we have the right people in place. As a firm that grows one handshake at a time, nurturing our culture is a priority. Clarissa is the ideal candidate to build on our success, while preserving the values and philosophy that makes Lockton unique.

“I am looking forward to working with her and bringing her in-depth knowledge, experience and expertise to Lockton’s retail offering as we realise the significant opportunities available to us in the UK market.”

Tony Hardy added: “Lockton P&C Retail has enjoyed 31% revenue growth over the past two years with all offices in the national business retaining and winning clients. The appointment of Clarissa as head of retail is a key part of our long-term succession planning. She is the best of the best and knows how to drive meaningful change, while maintaining the client centric culture we have created. I am thrilled to have her on board and to see the positive impact she has on our offering to clients.”