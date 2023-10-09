As a result, independent non-executive directors are in the majority as part of a focus on best practice at Legal & General.
Two board members at Legal & General Afford Homes are coming to the end of their tenures so Ian Peters will take over as chair of the board from Ian Graham, Kathryn Davis will join the board as the new independent non-executive director and Kevin Gould will replace Karen Wilson as the chair of the risk and audit commttee.
Peters brings experience from vice-chair of the Peabody Trust and as CEO of British Gas. He is also chair of UK Health Security Agency. His tenure starts on 1 January 2024.
Davis has 26 years of experience with the city law firm Slaughter and May where she advised clients across a number of sectors.
Gould was chief internal auditor at the International Bank of Qatar and later led Internal Audit’s strategic initiatives and support operations at RBS.
Simon Century, managing director, housing, Legal & General Capital: “I’d like to thank Ian Graham for his excellent stewardship of the board since 2018, helping to establish Legal & General Affordable Homes and build our portfolio to over 3,000 homes during his tenure with over 7,000 under contract, along with receiving top in-depth assessment scores from the Regulator. I’d also like to thank Karen Wilson for her valuable work in building resilience into our processes as chair of the Risk and Audit Committee.
“I’m delighted to welcome Ian Peters as the new Chair of the Board. Ian has worked across a wide range of industries, along with his role on the Boards of housing associations, his experience will be key in leading the charge as Legal & General Affordable Homes scales up to deliver thousands of high quality, sustainable and affordable homes, directly and through effective partnerships.”
Ben Denton, chief executive, Legal & General Affordable Homes, added: “We are well placed to fill the huge affordable housing gap, working in partnership with the sector. We’ll keep affordability, sustainability and customer service as our watch words as we grow to meet cross-tenure demand nationwide. And with our refreshed and enhanced Board, we will continue to meet governance and regulatory targets as we work on our ambitious pipeline.”