Insurtech bolt has partnered with Ledger, the global platform to secure crypto and critical digital assets, to launch a device protection offering.
The solution is for Ledger and its line of cryptocurrency smart wallets in the US and with bolt, it can offer the option to buy accidental damage and extended warranty protection.
This also marks bolt’s entrance into the crypto hardware space and shows the firm’s aim to innovate and expand into new and adjacent product categories.
“We are thrilled to announce this partnership with an industry-leader such as Ledger, as we both aim to be at the cutting edge of our respective industries with our shared commitment to deliver innovative solutions to address customers’ needs,” said Clayton Bodnarek, EVP of alternative distribution at bolt.
“Ledger’s crypto-wallet devices are core to their business. Our partnership reflects the trust Ledger has placed in us to protect these devices and bring peace of mind to their customers. We will continue to develop tailored and affordable products to consumers through our partners’ platforms that they can trust.”
“We are committed to providing a great experience and protection to our customers post-purchase, knowing that anything can happen in life, and that Ledger will help provide support where we can. bolt is the industry leader in consumer electronic protections, and we are excited to work with bolt for their global device protection expertise, deep industry knowledge, and ability to deliver a fast, digital, and seamless customer experience,” said Jean-Francois Rochet, VP of consumer services at Ledger.
