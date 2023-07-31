Each week, Life Insurance International’s journalists explore movements in job postings that shed light on hiring trends in our sector. These job signals provide insights into where the leading companies are focusing their recruitment efforts, and why. We reveal the skills that are in high demand in the sector, and the themes driving current hiring patterns.

This new, thematic jobs coverage is powered by our underlying Disruptor data which tracks all major deals, patents, company filings, hiring patterns and social media buzz across our sectors.

Q2 2023 saw 97,441 jobs posted across the insurance sector, most of them in the week of 15 May 2023 with 10,075 jobs posted.

In terms of active jobs, posted jobs, and closed job posts. UnitedHealth came top in all three categories during the quarter.

It had 7,464 active job posts, with 9,863 more jobs posted in that timeframe and 12,222 closed.

In second place was Elevance Health with 7,405 active jobs in the market. It also posted 3,187 jobs and closed another 3,737.

Bajaj Finserv had 3,986 active jobs in Q2 2023, but much less jobs posted and closed in the period.

The top ten companies for insurance job postings in Q2 2023 was closed out with Allianz, Zurich, Allstate, Marsh & McLennan, Swiss Life, Hub International and R+V.

Source: GlobalData