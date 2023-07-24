Each week, Life Insurance Intentional journalists explore movements in job postings that shed light on hiring trends in our sector. These job signals provide insights into where the leading companies are focusing their recruitment efforts, and why. We reveal the skills that are in high demand in the sector, and the themes driving current hiring patterns.

This new, thematic jobs coverage is powered by our underlying Disruptor data which tracks all major deals, patents, company filings, hiring patterns and social media buzz across our sectors.

June 2023 saw 121,603 jobs posted in the insurance sector, a slight rise from May 2023 which recorded 120,977 jobs posted.

5,146 of the jobs posted in June 2023 were for senior roles, compared to May which saw 5,289. Demands for the higher up roles usually diminish as companies reach the summer and usual holiday periods of the year.

Source: GlobalData

Region check

Jobs posted in Asia Pacific in June 2023 was 17,910, Europe witnessed 19,714, but Middle East and Africa only saw 2,889.

South and Central America saw 2,394 insurance jobs posted. However, the largest by far was North America with 78,696 jobs posted in the month. This is actually a fall from the previous month which saw 80,027 jobs posted in the sector.