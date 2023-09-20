To optimise administrative tasks, Legacy Protectors will leverage technology platforms of Integrity. Credit: ra2 studio / Shutterstock.com.

Integrity Marketing Group has forged a partnership with independent marketing organisation Legacy Protectors Life Group to deliver comprehensive insurance solutions.

The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.

Through the alliance, Legacy Protectors will obtain exclusive access to Integrity’s end-to-end insurtech platform, comprising technology, solutions and services.

These offerings comprise online quoting and enrolment expertise, as well as lead services that permit agents to nurture connections with customers.

The lead services are delivered through LeadCENTER and Ask Integrity, an artificial intelligence-driven and voice-activated technology.

To optimise administrative tasks, Legacy Protectors will also leverage Integrity’s technology platforms such as IntegrityCONNECT.

Legacy Protectors Life Group CEO Jordan Lowery said: “Insurance is a relationships business and one of the greatest things about Integrity are the relationships it offers partners.

“I’m excited to take our volume and influence to a much higher level by leveraging the Integrity platform to position my agents for success.

“Together, we’ll make a much greater impact on the lives of those we serve and I can’t wait to get started.”

Legacy Protectors focuses on delivering life insurance, mortgage protection and final expense solutions through its agents spread across the US.

With a partner network comprising more than 500,000 agents and advisers, Integrity delivers life and health insurance.