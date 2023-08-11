Credit: ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com.

F&G is a provider of insurance solutions and wants to accelerate deployment of Quility and its technology, automation, and leads platforms. These remove barriers to make life insurance more accessible for agents and clients alike.

In addition, Quility offers a frictionless experience for insurance agents, distribution companies, and the clients they serve. With the insurtech, the application process can be over in ten minutes.

F&G’s investment will advance Quility’s proprietary insurance technology and automation platforms:

Navigator: Quility’s user-friendly platform that is a one-stop shop for a broad range of insurance products;

Switchboard: Automated client engagement platform that accelerates agents’ workflow and the prospect timeline;

Data products: Quility will drive AI and machine learning through its data products and advance data science.

Furthermore, the investment will aid Quility to expand its sales channels through its Symmetry Financial Group, Quility B2B and direct to consumer channels.

“F&G’s investment will expedite the innovative technology that has become synonymous with the Quility brand,” said Brandon Ellison, co-founder and CEO of Quility. “This is a meaningful step in our mission to transform the way life insurance is bought and sold.”

“F&G’s investment in Quility aligns with our own diversified tech-enabled strategy, while providing Quility the capacity to drive growth and secure its position as a leading insurtech company,” added Chris Blunt, CEO of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. “We are excited to partner with Quility as they embark on developing an innovative operating platform built with Generative AI capabilities to enhance and simplify the end-to-end insurance policy experience for agents and customers.”