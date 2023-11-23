Credit: everything possible/Shutterstock

Deb Schwartz and Dr. Samer Haj-Yehia join the Lemonade board, replacing the departing directors Irina Novoselsky and Silvija Martincevic.

Schwartz is currently the chief financial officer at H1, a healthcare data technology company, and was previously the CFO at Cameo, the celebrity video firm.

In addition, she spent more than a decade as an equity analyst with Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse.

Haj-Yehia was the group executive chairman of Bank Leumi until October 2023. Under his leadership, Leumi became the largest and most efficient bank in Israel.

“Deb and Samer bring exceptional knowledge and expertise to the Board and company—Deb being a true leader and trailblazer in business, healthcare, and the ever-evolving media landscape; and Samer, an incredibly esteemed economist who has broken barriers throughout his career,” said Daniel Schreiber, Lemonade co-founder and co-CEO. “Their values and breadth of experience will help Lemonade continue to grow and innovate. We’re also hugely grateful to Irina and Silvija for their years of service to our board and company, especially during a period of transformative growth.”

“I’ve focused much of my career on developing business and financial strategies that drive growth and innovation,” Schwartz noted. “I look forward to working with Daniel, Shai, and the Lemonade board and leadership team as the company continues on its path to profitability.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Life Insurance International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

“I’ve long shared Daniel and Shai’s belief that the power of technology and artificial intelligence have the ability to transform industries, especially centuries-old industries like insurance,” added Dr. Haj-Yehia. “Lemonade is doing exactly that, and I’m honored to join the company’s board of directors at this pivotal time.”

Earlier in 2023, French insurance firm BNP Paribas Cardif has teamed up with Lemonade to offer renters insurance.

The insurance policy, which is aimed at younger customers, provides conventional protections including personal liability insurance and covers damage to personal property inside the insured residence.

Additionally, the insurance offers coverages tailored to the demands of the French market and locals such as the ability to adjust coverage limits and select additional coverage for high value belongings, among others.

The policy subscription and claims submission are 100% online and customers can access it via the companies’ websites and Lemonade’s app.