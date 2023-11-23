Deb Schwartz and Dr. Samer Haj-Yehia join the Lemonade board, replacing the departing directors Irina Novoselsky and Silvija Martincevic.
Schwartz is currently the chief financial officer at H1, a healthcare data technology company, and was previously the CFO at Cameo, the celebrity video firm.
In addition, she spent more than a decade as an equity analyst with Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse.
Haj-Yehia was the group executive chairman of Bank Leumi until October 2023. Under his leadership, Leumi became the largest and most efficient bank in Israel.
“Deb and Samer bring exceptional knowledge and expertise to the Board and company—Deb being a true leader and trailblazer in business, healthcare, and the ever-evolving media landscape; and Samer, an incredibly esteemed economist who has broken barriers throughout his career,” said Daniel Schreiber, Lemonade co-founder and co-CEO. “Their values and breadth of experience will help Lemonade continue to grow and innovate. We’re also hugely grateful to Irina and Silvija for their years of service to our board and company, especially during a period of transformative growth.”
“I’ve focused much of my career on developing business and financial strategies that drive growth and innovation,” Schwartz noted. “I look forward to working with Daniel, Shai, and the Lemonade board and leadership team as the company continues on its path to profitability.”
“I’ve long shared Daniel and Shai’s belief that the power of technology and artificial intelligence have the ability to transform industries, especially centuries-old industries like insurance,” added Dr. Haj-Yehia. “Lemonade is doing exactly that, and I’m honored to join the company’s board of directors at this pivotal time.”
Earlier in 2023, French insurance firm BNP Paribas Cardif has teamed up with Lemonade to offer renters insurance.
The insurance policy, which is aimed at younger customers, provides conventional protections including personal liability insurance and covers damage to personal property inside the insured residence.
Additionally, the insurance offers coverages tailored to the demands of the French market and locals such as the ability to adjust coverage limits and select additional coverage for high value belongings, among others.
The policy subscription and claims submission are 100% online and customers can access it via the companies’ websites and Lemonade’s app.