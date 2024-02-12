Credit: giggsy25/Shutterstock.

JAVLN has appointed Rosalie Lau as group chief financial officer and Peter Waring as group chief technology officer.

The hires come as JAVLN ends a successful year marked by significant growth and expansion in the Australian insurance market.

With significant experience in the sector, Lau joins and will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of JAVLN’s financial operations, including establishing scalable systems to support the business’ growth.

Waring has a career span of 26 years within the technology industry and held roles at Fortune 99 firms.

Lau said: “With my extensive background in both the technology and insurance intermediary sectors, I was drawn to the tremendous opportunities JAVLN has to offer insurance brokers and underwriting agencies. Seeing how technology can increase efficiency, improve customer service and drive compliance in a landscape that is becoming ever more complex — that’s a critical industry challenge that JAVLN is addressing. It’s my pleasure to join the team at this pivotal time to further support in achieving that mission.”

Waring added: “JAVLN is a high-growth, Australasian tech success story with a clear value proposition that is future-proofing the insurance industry. I look forward to using the experience I’ve gained with its next stage of growth, building on the incredible success that’s already been achieved by the team.”

Dale Smith, CEO of JAVLN, continued: “It’s an honour to welcome Rosalie and Peter to the JAVLN leadership team as we focus on growing our presence in Australia and beyond. They bring a wealth of experience that will enable us to continue our mission of being a technology enabler for insurance brokers, helping them become more productive, ensure compliance and make informed decisions.”

In 2023, JAVLN purchased Steadfast Group’s Underwriter Central and Insurance Connect businesses for an undisclosed sum.

With the deal, JAVLN will continue to aid underwriting agencies, including independent entities and those owned by Steadfast, by using Underwriter Central.

JAVLN will also offer a method for these clients to migrate to its platform.

The acquisition expands JAVLN’s technical consulting and support capabilities in Australia.

It will see Underwriter Central employees in Melbourne becoming part of JAVLN. Underwriter Central general manager Justin Hurrell will also join the insurtech.