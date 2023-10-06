With this development, iLife aims to redefine the landscape of e-Applications in the life insurance sector. The goal is enhancing the experiences of producers, administrators and clients with ultra-fast implementation times.
In addition, its e-Apps use a transformative viewpoint to accelerate underwriting, simplify informal inquiries, and streamline various processes.
The platform promises to ease operations and eliminate the inefficiencies and frustrations associated with fragmented processes, saving admin hours and technology expenses as a result.
iLife features include:
- User-friendly and intuitive interface designed for producers, admins, and clients;
- Universal application experience that enhances cross-selling capabilities between different product lines by merging all products in a single experience, reducing redundant questions and processes;
- Streamlined informal inquiry to e-App workflow;
- Simplified data and health record retrieval as iLife leverages Electronic Health Records and AI to summarise lengthy medical records for swift, accurate underwriting decisions;
- Maximised reliability and security, and
- Seamless e-Application submission that simplifies the application process with easy steps in the journey.
“At iLife Technologies, we’re not just transforming the way life insurance carriers operate; we’re reimagining the possibilities for our industry,” said Nelson Lee, founder and CEO of iLife.
“iLife has developed a no-code, cloud-native, and most importantly user-friendly SaaS solution that empowers non-engineers. Our universal e-Apps set a new industry standard for efficiency and security.”
