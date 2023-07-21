The new Ignite by Igloo branding is vibrant to reflect the company’s growth and commitment to empower agents to sell.

Since its launch, Ignite by Igloo has recruited over 22,000 agents in Vietnam and Indonesia. It has also helped facilitate over 36,000 policies.

The goal was to provide a one-stop app to enhance the customer experience and retain relevance in a digital world. Ignite helps agents streamline customer service and administrative work so they can focus on the sale.

Furthermore, the vibrant branding for Ignite by Igloo highlights the expanded feature range, from nine to 20. Sales intermediaries in Vietnam and Indonesia can now offer over 30 plans across seven product categories, including motor, travel, personal accident and property.

“Agents play a pivotal role in democratising insurance across Southeast Asia, as their human touch remains a potent force in insurance sales. Ignite’s new logo embodies our growth and commitment to action, and serves as a testament in bridging gaps within the insurance value chain towards the realisation of our mission of making insurance for all,” Raunak Mehta, co-founder and CEO said

Nguyen Dieu Huyen, an insurance agent using Ignite in Vietnam, stated: “With customers becoming increasingly digital, they’re starting to consider buying insurance online due to convenience—it’s easier and faster to get and there are just more products to choose from. Using Ignite, we are able to equip ourselves with digital upskilling so we can do our work better and quicker so we can meet the increasing demand of our customers.”

RR Tri Rejeki, an Indonesian agent from Indonesia, added: “Our work entails face-to-face meetings with clients and this usually takes time because traffic jams are so bad. And this client-facing is just one aspect of our job, we need to attend to time-consuming processes for onboarding clients, claims settlement, appraisal, and more.”

By the end of 2023, Igloo has the target of launching Ignite in multiple markets and facilitating 50,000 agents and a GWP of 50 times that of 2022.