Credit: why kei on Unsplash.

Choice by Clearcover provides a customisable end-to-end auto insurance integration for brands.

Powered by Clearcover and its API-based technology, the integration allows brands to deliver price and policy comparisons from various carriers. This allows customers to choose the option that offers the best value for them.

Furthermore, integrating with Choice enables brands across financial services to give customers a simple comparison experience for auto insurance.

“Our goal at Clearcover is to provide our customers with the most convenient, affordable car insurance coverage, and ‘Choice’ enables us to do that with an even broader reach,” said Clearcover CEO and co-founder Kyle Nakatsuji.

“We’re thrilled to expand our distribution reach to a whole new pool of potential customers by lending our ‘insurance-in-a-box’ digital solution to other brands,” said Clearcover chief product and innovation officer Adam Fischer. “We are continuing to focus on meeting our customers where they are on their financial journeys and making it simple for partners to integrate our technology.”

Clearcover and Goodcover

Goodcover is the first company to integrate with Choice for Goodcover Auto.

Launched this month, the platform is designed to aid Goodcover customers find car insurance rates from top insurers to pair with their renters insurance.

“The ‘Choice’ platform plays a significant role in powering the backend of Goodcover Auto, seamlessly integrating Goodcover members’ profiles and streamlining the quote process to make auto insurance selection more efficient,” said co-founder and CEO of Goodcover Chris Lotz. “This partnership helps Goodcover members take control of their financial goals and further strengthens our commitment to empowering renters.”

Clearcover raised $200m in a Series D funding round to strengthen its digital insurance offerings.

Existing investors American Family Ventures, Cox Enterprises, OMERS Ventures, along with several other new backers participated in the round led by Eldridge.