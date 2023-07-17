Credit: fernando zhiminaicela from Pixabay

OPEX is an Australian boutique growth strategy and profit improvement insurance consulting practice and will represent CLARA in the Asia Pacific region.

CLARA has delivered returns on investment for some of the world’s leading insurers. This includes one of Australia’s largest providers of general insurance.

Customers see improved return-to-work outcomes, lower loss ratios, and efficient release of regulatory capital for productive purposes enabled by AI that gives intelligent claim guidance.

Services include:

CLARA Triage helps claims officers to identify high-risk claims and determine the optimal path to resolving them;

CLARA Litigation offers insights that help insurers reach amicable settlements, thereby avoiding costly litigation;

CLARA Treatment scores doctors based on actual outcomes and compares them to thousands of relevant closed claims, and

CLARA Optics automates medical records and legal demands transcription, extraction and organisation that highlight important details about each claim.

“OPEX has seen first-hand that CLARA’s AI platform is a game-changer for insurers,” said KP Karunakaran, founder and director of OPEX. “This technology helps overburdened claim officers focus on what matters most. It guides them to the best doctors for medical claims based on the individual facts of each case. It helps insurers to avoid costly and unnecessary litigation. Those kinds of capabilities translate to better outcomes for insured parties and injured workers, faster resolution of claims, substantially lower claims costs, and improved reserving accuracy. OPEX is excited to take this next step in our strategic relationship with CLARA and bring the benefits of this technology to insurers throughout the ANZ region.”

For CLARA, the partnership represents a major step forward in the company’s commitment to customers in the Asia-Pacific region.

“CLARA is getting worldwide attention because we’re helping insurers deliver outstanding results,” said Heather H. Wilson, CEO of CLARA Analytics. “We deliver a win-win for everyone involved, and the measurable ROI is consistently impressive. OPEX has proven that they have what it takes to roll those benefits out to customers throughout the ANZ region. This is an important milestone in CLARA’s strategy to expand and deepen our coverage globally.”