BOXX and Housing.com have joined forces to boost digital security for Indian homebuyers by introducing its Cyber Protect plan.

With support from BOXX and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, the plan allows customers to safeguard their digital lives and secure them against digital fraud. This all costs INR199 ($1.20) per month.

In addition, Cyber Protect is available to Housing/com’s valued customers and through its app and web portal, BOXX and its online insurance platform offers a seamless experience to acquire this protection plan.

Furthermore, the safeguard protects financial transactions and contributes to an overall secure online environment.

Dhruv Agarwala, group CEO, Housing.com, PropTiger.com & Makaan.com, said: “With this partnership and our ongoing commitment to simplicity, we are transforming the traditionally complex and stressful processes of buying, selling, or renting homes. Our focus remains steadfast: to empower our customers with seamless solutions for their housing journeys.”

Vishal Kundi, CEO of BOXX Insurance, added: “We are incredibly proud to join forces with Housing.com, empowering their vast user base with unrivalled cyber protection. This seamless amalgamation enables customers to embrace our comprehensive plan, fortifying their digital lives as they embark on the exciting journey of moving into their new homes.”

Sangeet Aggarwal, head of product & design, Housing.com, continued: “With this collaboration, we’re pioneering digital security for Indian homebuyers. Our ‘Cyber Protect’ plan empowers customers to secure their digital transactions and dream homes with ease and confidence. This is crucial in light of the alarming 500 million cyber-attack attempts in India during Q1 2023. As we simplify the home buying journey and prioritise consumer well-being, enhanced cyber protection is paramount.”